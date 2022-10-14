Ren Hits Market Capitalization of $111.87 Million (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Ren has a total market cap of $111.87 million and approximately $10.27 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ren has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ren’s genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

