Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $6.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.34. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

