Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Corebridge Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRBG)

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corebridge Financial in a report issued on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corebridge Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corebridge Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

CRBG has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

CRBG opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. Corebridge Financial has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.