Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 14th (ABX, ACQ, ADN, BIR, CCL.B, CNQ, GOLD, HDI, IMO, KPT)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 14th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) was given a C$25.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price raised by Haywood Securities from C$14.00 to C$16.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$74.00 to C$73.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$85.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $27.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$37.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$71.00 to C$70.00.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$10.50.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $19.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $5.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$25.50 to C$22.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$40.00.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$7.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.00.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$24.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$6.50.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$16.00.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$51.00 to C$52.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$147.00 to C$149.00.

