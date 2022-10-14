Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 14th (ABX, ACQ, ADN, BIR, CCL.B, CNQ, GOLD, HDI, IMO, KPT)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 14th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) was given a C$25.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)

had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price raised by Haywood Securities from C$14.00 to C$16.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$74.00 to C$73.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$85.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $27.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$37.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$71.00 to C$70.00.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$10.50.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $19.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $5.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$25.50 to C$22.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$40.00.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$7.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.00.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$24.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$6.50.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$16.00.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$51.00 to C$52.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$147.00 to C$149.00.

