Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $20.29 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.5% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $20,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $687,551,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 15,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 1,676,388 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 120.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,373,000 after acquiring an additional 735,915 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Up 2.0 %

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $157.38 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.64. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

