Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $2.04 Million in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 46,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at $155,576,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth about $25,222,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,809,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ESAB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,233,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $58.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60.

ESAB Announces Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

