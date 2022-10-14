Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $2.36 on Monday. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $6.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $395.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 31.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. purchased 1,639,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,435,739 shares in the company, valued at $83,679,003.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

