Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
ISTB traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 39,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,031. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
