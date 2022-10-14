RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 10,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 6,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RIOCF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.72.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.0644 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

