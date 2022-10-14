Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 7.4%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) shares were down 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as 29.92 and last traded at 30.10. Approximately 407,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,802,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at 32.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 63.05.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 7.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 34.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 33.19.

Insider Activity

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. The business had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 337.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 104.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

