Robert W. Baird Lowers Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.31.

Welltower Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $59.17 on Monday. Welltower has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 274.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

