Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $239.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $231.00 to $239.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.18.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK traded down $7.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.60. 19,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,089. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.95 and a 200 day moving average of $230.62.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.