Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $265.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $274.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rockwell Automation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.18.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $231.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $387,237,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,229,000 after buying an additional 886,811 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,067,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,984,000 after acquiring an additional 431,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

