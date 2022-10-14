Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCKY. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Rocky Brands to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,137. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.47. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $56.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.44). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $162.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

In other news, Director James L. Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $27,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,840 shares in the company, valued at $526,201.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 103.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rocky Brands by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rocky Brands by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

