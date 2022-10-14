Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.22.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $85.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.36.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

