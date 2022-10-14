Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL) Short Interest Update

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Up 0.1 %

Roth Ch Acquisition V stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,861. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCL. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the second quarter worth $112,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter worth $148,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the second quarter worth $189,000.

About Roth Ch Acquisition V

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

