Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €65.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €65.60 ($66.94) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 1st. set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($73.47) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

BNP Paribas Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BNP stock opened at €43.44 ($44.33) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($70.58). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €48.26.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

