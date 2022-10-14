Royal Bank of Canada Raises Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Price Target to C$5.50

Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CROJF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.53. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. Marimaca Copper has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.62.

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties and projects in the United States and Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the Marimaca Copper project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.

