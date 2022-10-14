Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RGLD has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.50.

Royal Gold Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of RGLD traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,294. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $147.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.11.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 42.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,897,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 10,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

