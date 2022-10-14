Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$37.36.

Shares of TSE RUS traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.04. The company had a trading volume of 75,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,452. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$23.80 and a one year high of C$36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 3.51.

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

