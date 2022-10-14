Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $74,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,514,000 after acquiring an additional 388,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,689,000 after acquiring an additional 122,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,884,000 after acquiring an additional 612,842 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,023,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,238,485,000 after acquiring an additional 227,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,764,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,486,000 after acquiring an additional 116,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR stock opened at $166.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.70 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.60.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.