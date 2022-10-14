Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $70.04 Million Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,787,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 969,901 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Vale worth $70,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Vale by 12.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 3.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 6.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Vale stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

