Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $71.87 Million Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,143,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,070 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.09% of KT worth $71,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,630,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,396,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of KT by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,216,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after buying an additional 42,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of KT by 57.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 189,661 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of KT by 259.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 308,849 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KT by 67.4% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 394,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 158,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KT in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

KT Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KT opened at $11.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Equities analysts predict that KT Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KT

(Get Rating)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.