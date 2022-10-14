Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,129,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,888 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of PayPal worth $78,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 20,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $97.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $273.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.19.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

