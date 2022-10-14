Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 289,013 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Simon Property Group worth $84,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 122,042.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $95.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.