Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 46,940 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,940 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Intuit worth $96,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 6.5% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 15.9% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Intuit by 891.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 107,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,936 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Intuit by 0.5% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 758,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 71.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $395.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.81.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.