Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SABR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.52. 89,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,984,062. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.79. Sabre has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47.

Insider Activity at Sabre

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $657.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Sabre by 1,201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,247,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,934,000 after buying an additional 2,998,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,903,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth $13,481,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,816,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,280 shares during the last quarter.

About Sabre

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.