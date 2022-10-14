Safe Trading Down 14.1% This Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $5.42 or 0.00028223 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $112.88 million and $108,433.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00283193 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00128780 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00061419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.27419015 USD and is up 9.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $101,669.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

