Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SFE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.68. 20,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,667. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
