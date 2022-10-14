Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SFE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.68. 20,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,667. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

