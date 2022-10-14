Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.88

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.88 and traded as low as $23.37. Safran shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 576,994 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

