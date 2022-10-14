Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 2.2 %

CRM opened at $145.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.58. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.59 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $145.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,339,419. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.