Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Price Target Cut to €47.00

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from €48.00 ($48.98) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.17.
Sampo Oyj Trading Up 0.4 %
Sampo Oyj stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.93. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $27.35.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.
