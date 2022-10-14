Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $3.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Sandfire Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Sandfire Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SFRRF stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. Sandfire Resources has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

About Sandfire Resources

Sandfire Resources Limited, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral tenements and projects. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper operations located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Minas De Aguas Teñidas (MATSA) Copper operations that comprise three underground mines situated in the Huelva Province of south-western Spain; and an 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

