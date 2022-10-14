Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) PT Lowered to €85.00 at Barclays

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from €105.00 ($107.14) to €85.00 ($86.73) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

