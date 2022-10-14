Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.65

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 2467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPNS. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22.

Sapiens International Dividend Announcement

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $118.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.25 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth about $22,861,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.