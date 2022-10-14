Sapphire (SAPP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $155.51 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 186.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 70.6% lower against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $155.51 million and approximately $168,194.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,304.36 or 0.06754509 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00032124 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00082173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00061193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015633 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00025564 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

