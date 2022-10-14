Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW) Short Interest Up 74.5% in September

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Satellogic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the first quarter worth $196,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Satellogic during the first quarter worth $400,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Satellogic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Satellogic during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Satellogic during the first quarter worth $157,000.

Satellogic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SATLW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,226. Satellogic has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

