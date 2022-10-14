Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.92.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.20. 470,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,449,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.