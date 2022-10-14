Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Trading Down 24.1%

Shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) traded down 24.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.45 and last traded at $45.55. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €74.50 ($76.02) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($30.61) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The company offers non-magnetic steel grades. It also provides high precision MWD/LWD, such as collars for use as high-tech housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.