Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Boosted by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $32.03.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

