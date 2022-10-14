Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stake Lowered by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,159 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 3.6% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 239,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $49.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.91. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

