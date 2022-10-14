Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Raised by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 5.9% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,582,000 after buying an additional 10,255,642 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,586 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,135,000 after purchasing an additional 815,405 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.18. 327,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,697,110. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

