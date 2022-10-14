Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,025,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.81. 4,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,094. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.