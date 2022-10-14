Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,094. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

