Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Scorpio Tankers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.71.

NYSE:STNG opened at $44.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.84, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.47. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

