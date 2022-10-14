Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

