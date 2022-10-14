SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $250,000 in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $26.17 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

