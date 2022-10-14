SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $250,000 in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $26.17 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.