Seaport Res Ptn Upgrades Linde (NYSE:LIN) to “Buy”

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LIN. Bank of America decreased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Linde Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:LIN traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $276.80. The stock had a trading volume of 44,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,138. The company has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. Linde has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Linde by 16.1% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 453.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

