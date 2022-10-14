Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $229.36

Shares of Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.36 ($2.77) and traded as low as GBX 217.32 ($2.63). Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at GBX 219 ($2.65), with a volume of 52,872 shares traded.

Securities Trust of Scotland Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £219.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 231.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 229.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Securities Trust of Scotland Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Securities Trust of Scotland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

About Securities Trust of Scotland

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

