Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $8.06

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $7.87. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 382 shares changing hands.

Select Energy Services Trading Down 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 2.09.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $335.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.28 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $3,454,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

